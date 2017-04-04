Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

25. Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Irene Aldana (7-3) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (8-1) [UFC 210]

24. 72kg Bout: Massaro Glunder (29-7-4) vs. Vlad Tuinov (25-2) [W5 Undefeated 40]

23. Lightweight Bout: Artur Sowinski (17-8) vs. Lukasz Chlewick (14-5-1) [KSW 38]

22. Heavyweight World Grand Prix Final Elimination: Lukasz Krupadziorow (4-4) vs. Tony Johnson Jr. (debut) [SuperKombat World Grand Prix I]

21. Flyweight Bout: Cee Jay Hamilton (10-4) vs. Jesse Bazzi (6-1) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 8]

20. Welterweight Bout: Kamaru Usman (9-1) vs. Sean Strickland (18-1) [UFC 210]

19. Lightweight Bout: Enriko Kehl (45-11-1) vs. Musta Haida [Bellator Kickboxing 5]

18. 130lb Catchweight Bout: Anastasia Yankova (4-0) vs. Elina Kallonidou (5-1) [Bellator 176]

17. Junior Lightweight Bout: Frank De Alba (21-2-2) vs. Ryan Kielczweski (26-2) [PBC on FS1]

16. Light Heavyweight Bout: Oleksandr Gvozdyk (12-0) vs. Yunieski Gonzalez (18-2) [HBO Championship Boxing]

15. Middleweight Bout: Nando Calzetta (48-13) vs. John Wayne Parr (96-32-1) [Bellator Kickboxing 5]

14. Junior Lightweight Bout: Edner Cherry (35-7-2) vs. Omar Douglas (17-1) [PBC on FS1]

13. Lightweight Bout: Charles Oliveira (21-7) vs. Will Brooks (19-2) [UFC 210]

12. WBO World Cruiserweight Championship: Oleksandr Usyk (c) (11-0) vs. Michael Hunter (12-0) [HBO Championship Boxing]

11. Bellator Women’s Flyweight Kickboxing Championship: Denise Kielholtz (c) (46-3) vs. Martine Michieletto (18-10-3) [Bellator Kickboxing 5]

10. Heavyweight Black Belt No-Gi Match: Ricco Rodriguez vs. Tom DeBlass [Fight To Win Pro 30]

9. Fight To Win Pro Lightweight Black Belt Gi Championship: Gianni Grippo (c) vs. Osvaldo Queixinho Moizinho [Fight To Win Pro 30]

8. WBO World Lightweight Championship: Terry Flanagan (c) (32-0) vs. Petr Petrov (38-4-2) [BT Sport Boxing]

7. Interim WBO World Junior Middleweight Championship: Liam Smith (24-1-1) vs. Liam Williams (16-0-1) [BT Sport Boxing]

6. Fight To Win Pro Light Heavyweight No-Gi Championship: Gordon Ryan (c) vs. Lucas Barbosa [Fight To Win Pro 30]

5. Bellator Middleweight Championship: Rafael Carvalho (c) (13-1) vs. Melvin Manhoef (30-13-1) [Bellator 176]

4. Inaugural Bellator Lightweight Kickboxing Championship: Amansio Paraschiv (23-5-1) vs. Giorgio Petrosyan (84-2-2) [Bellator Kickboxing 5]

3. Middleweight Bout: Chris Weidman (13-2) vs. Gegard Mousasi (41-6-2) [UFC 210]

2. WBO World Junior Lightweight Championship: Vasyl Lomachenko (c) (7-1) vs. Jason Sosa (20-1-4) [HBO Championship Boxing]

1. UFC Light Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Cormier (c) (18-1) vs. Anthony Johnson (22-5) [UFC 210]