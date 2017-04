Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

25. Lightweight Bout: Mike Bronzoulis (18-9-1) vs. Yui Chul Nam (18-6-1) [Road Fighting Championship 38]

24. Lightweight Bout: Bobby Green (23-7) vs. Rashid Magomedov (19-2) [UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis]

23. Featherweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (25-13) vs. Renato Moicano (10-0-1) [UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis]

22. Light Heavyweight Bout: Paul Parker (8-1) vs. Sullivan Barrera (18-1) [HBO Latino Boxing]

21. Interim WBA World Light Heavyweight Championship: Dmitry Bivol (c) (9-0) vs. Samuel Clarkson (19-3) [ShoBox]

20. ACB Bantamweight Championship: Magomed Magomedov (c) (13-1) vs. Petr Yan [Absolute Championship Berkut 57]

19. Lightweight Bout: Alexander Sarnavskiy (35-5) vs. Eduard Vartanyan (15-3) [Absolute Championship Berkut 57]

18. Heavyweight Bout: Heath Herring (28-15) vs. Satoshi Ishii (14-7-1) [Rizin 2017 in Yokohama]

17. Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov (27-6) vs. Roy Nelson (22-13) [UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis]

16. Featherweight Bout: Daniel Weichel (38-9) vs. John Teixeira (21-1-2) [Bellator 177]

15. Fight To Win Pro No-Gi Featherweight Championship: Samir Chantre (c) vs. Eddie Cummings [Fight To Win Pro 31]

14. Superfight: Marcus Buchecha vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. [2017 ADCC West Coast Trials]

13. Featherweight Bout: Anthony Birchak (13-3) vs. Tatsuya Kawajiri (35-11-2) [Rizin 2017 in Yokohama]

12. Flyweight Bout: Louis Smolka (11-3) vs. Tim Elliott (13-7-1) [UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis]

11. Superfight: Bruno Frazatto vs. Geo Martinez [2017 ADCC West Coast Trials]

10. Superfight: Braulio Estima vs. Leandro Lo [2017 ADCC West Coast Trials]

9. Featherweight Bout: Gabor Gorbics (30-10) vs. Gabriel Varga (13-4) [Bellator Kickboxing 6]

8. Bantamweight Bout: Kyoji Horiguchi (18-2) vs. Yuki Motoya (18-4) [Rizin 2017 in Yokohama]

7. Bellator Kickboxing Welterweight Championship: Zoltan Laszak (c) (12-2) vs. Karim Ghajji (97-13-1) [Bellator Kickboxing 6]

6. Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (17-4) vs. Ronaldo Souza (24-4) [UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis]

5. Bellator Bantamweight Championship: Eduardo Dantas (c) (19-4) vs. Leandro Higo (17-2) [Bellator 177]

4. Superfight: Roberto Cyborg Abreu vs. Vinny Magalhaes [2017 ADCC West Coast Trials]

3. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Michelle Waterson (14-4) vs. Rose Namajunas (5-3) [UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis]

2. IBF/IBO/WBA World Junior Welterweight Championship: Julius Indongo (c) (21-0) vs. Ricky Burns (c) (41-5-1) [Sky Sports Boxing]

1. UFC Flyweight Championship: Demetrious Johnson (c) (25-2-1) vs. Wilson Reis (22-6) [UFC on FOX: Johnson vs. Reis]