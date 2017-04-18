Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

25. Light Heavyweight Bout: Marcos Rogerio de Lima (15-4-1) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (19-10) [UFC Fight Night: Lobov vs. Swanson]

24. Heavyweight Bout: Gabriel Gonzaga vs. Marcio Cruz [UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

23. Super Middleweight Bout: Arthur Abraham (45-5) vs. Robin Krasniqi (46-4) [Abraham vs. Krasniqi PPV]

22. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Irina Mazepa (2-0) vs. Michelle Nicolini (3-1) [OneFC: Kings of Destiny]

21. Vacant UAEJJF 65kg Superfight Championship: Helio Moreira vs. Wellington Dias [UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

20. Flyweight Bout: Danny Martinez (21-7) vs. Hiromasa Ogikubo (15-3-2) [Shooto 4/23]

19. Middleweight Bout: Gabriel Rosado (23-10) vs. Martin Murray (34-4-1) [SKY Sports Boxing]

18. WBO World Super Middleweight Championship: Gilberto Ramirez (c) (34-0) vs. Max Bursak (33-4-1) [Top Rank PPV]

17. Vacant WBO World Female Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Serrano (31-1-1) vs. Dahiana Santana (35-8) [Top Rank PPV]

16. Super Lightweight Bout: Hiroya (34-14) vs. Tetsuya Yamato (35-15-1) [K-1 World Grand Prix Super Bantamweight Championship Tournament]

15. OneFC World Lightweight Championship: Eduard Folayang (c) (17-5) vs. Ev Ting (13-3) [OneFC: Kings of Destiny]

14. Kunlun Fight 79kg Tournament Qualifying Bout: Artem Pashporin (17-6) vs. Jomthong Chuwattana (200-38-4) [Kunlun Fight 80]

13. WBC World Junior Middleweight Championship: Jermell Charlo (c) (28-0) vs. Charles Hatley (26-1-1) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

12. UAEJJF 73kg Superfight Championship: Alexande Freitas (c) vs. Baret Yoshida [UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

11. Middleweight Bout: Sam Alvey (30-8) vs. Thales Leites (26-7) [UFC Fight Night: Lobov vs. Swanson]

10. Lightweight Bout: Al Iaquinta (12-3-1) vs. Diego Sanchez (27-9) [UFC Fight Night: Lobov vs. Swanson]

9. WBO World Junior Featherweight Championship: Jessie Magdaleno (c) (24-0) vs. Adeilson Dos Santos (18-2) [Top Rank PPV]

8. Featherweight Bout: Artem Lobov (13-12-1) vs. Cub Swanson (24-7) [UFC Fight Night: Lobov vs. Swanson]

7. Kunlun Fight 80kg Championship: Artur Kyshenko (c) (68-13-1) vs. Maxim Vorovski (19-2-1) [Kunlun Fight 80]

6. UAEJJF 82kg Superfight Championship: Vitor Ribeiro (c) vs. Kenny Florian [UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Championships]

5. WBO World Featherweight Championship: Oscar Valdez (c) (21-0) vs. Miguel Marriaga (25-1) [Top Rank PPV]

4. Featherweight Bout: Takeru (28-1) vs. Victor Saravia (5-1) [K-1 World Grand Prix Super Bantamweight Championship Tournament]

3. Welterweight Bout: Andre Berto (31-4) vs. Shawn Porter (26-2-1) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

2. Bellator Featherweight Championship: Daniel Straus (c) (24-6) vs. Patricio Freire (25-4) [Bellator 178]

1. K-1 Super Lightweight Championship: Kaew Fairtex (c) (136-31-4) vs. Hideaki Yamazaki (27-6-1) [K-1 World Grand Prix Super Bantamweight Championship Tournament]