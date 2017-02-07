Early every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list the twenty-five fights he’s most looking forward to catching the most, based on absolutely no analytical data or substantial criteria.

Just like in Your Weekend in Combat Sports, fights are color-coded to differentiate.

MMA is in ORANGE.

Boxing is in RED.

Muay Thai/Kickboxing/Karate is in BLUE.

Grappling/Jiu-Jitsu/Wrestling is in PURPLE.

25. NABF Junior Welterweight Championship: Regis Prograis (c) (18-0) vs. Wilfrido Buelvas (18-6)

24. Junior Lightweight Bout: Ernest Garza III (7-1) vs. Jon Fernandez (10-0) [ShoBox]

23. Flyweight Bout: Ian McCall (13-5-1) vs. Jarred Brooks (12-0) [UFC 208]

22. Light Heavyweight Bout: Joseph Williams (10-0) vs. Lenin Castillo (15-0-1) [ShoBox]

21. Lightweight Bout: Art Hovhannisyan (17-3-3) vs. Jamel Herring (15-1) [PBC on Bounce]

20. Lightweight Bout: Ev Ting (12-3) vs. Kamal Shalorus (9-4-2) [OneFC: Throne Of Tigers]

19. Light Heavyweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira (0-0) vs. Zarylbek Daniyar (1-1) [Real Fighting Championship 6]

18. Lightweight Grand Prix Trials Opening Round: Melvin Guillard (32-17-2) vs. Seung Yeon Kim (2-1) [Road FC 36]

17. Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (13-1) vs. Nik Lentz (27-7-2) [UFC 208]

16. Middleweight Bout: Marco Pique (67-47-2) vs. Steve Wakeling (37-4-1) [Tanko Muay Thai League]

15. Lightweight Bout: Charles Bennett (30-30-2) vs. Lawrence Fitzpatrick (4-0) [Tanko Fighting Championships 3]

14. Featherweight Bout: Herbert Burns (6-0) [vs. Movlid Khaibulaev (10-0) [OneFC: Throne Of Tigers]

13. Middleweight Bout: Ryan Spann (9-3) vs. Trevin Giles (8-0) [LFA 3]

12. Flyweight Bout: Ulka Sasaki (19-3-2) vs. Wilson Reis (21-6) [UFC 208]

11. Welterweight Bout: Roan Carneiro (21-10) vs. Ryan LaFlare (12-1) [UFC 208]

10. Light Heavyweight Bout: Glover Teixeira (25-5) vs. Jared Cannonier (9-1) [UFC 208]

9. Featherweight Bout: Phillipe Nover (11-7-1) vs. Rick Glenn (18-4-1) [UFC 208]

8. 240lb Black Belt NoGi Bout: Eliot Marshall vs. Renato Sobral [Fight To Win Pro 26]

7. Junior Welterweight Bout: Abel Ramos (17-1-2) vs. Ivan Baranchyk (13-0) [ShoBox]

6. IBF World Lightweight Championship: Robert Easter Jr. (c) (18-0) vs. Luis Cruz (22-4-1) [PBC on Bounce]

5. WBA/IBO World Bantamweight Championships: Rau’shee Warren (c) (14-1) vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov (26-1) [PBC on Bounce]

4. Middleweight Bout: Ronaldo Souza (23-4) vs. Tim Boetsch (20-10) [UFC 208]

3. UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship: Germaine de Randamie (6-3) vs. Holly Holm (10-2) [UFC 208]

2. Middleweight Bout: Anderson Silva (33-8) vs. Derek Brunson (16-4) [UFC 208]

1. Lightweight Bout: Dustin Poirier (20-5) vs. Jim Miller (28-8) [UFC 208]