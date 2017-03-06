Contributor: Nolan Howell

London’s O2 Arena Saturday afternoon featured a hyped and heated contest as heavyweight David Haye looked to continue his successful return run against typically top cruiserweight Tony Bellew.

Heavyweight: Tony Bellew defeated David Haye by eleventh-round TKO.

-It was an amazing story of a fight as Haye fought through an injury in the middle of the fight to his leg that left him as the proverbial one-legged man in an ass-kicking contest. Haye was forced to fight off the ropes the rest of the fight and still managed to trouble Bellew at times before wearing down late. Bellew sent him through the ropes with a combo in the eleventh round and Haye did answer the count with milliseconds to spare, but the corner threw in the towel.

-Bellew earned a major feather in his cap in a money fight and could be seeing Haye in a rematch soon. Haye requested as much and gave no excuses for his loss despite the injury.

Welterweight: Sam Eggington defeated Paulie Malignaggi by eighth-round KO to retain the WBC International welterweight title.

-Malignaggi fought well for most of the fight, but a left hook to the body put him down for the count against Eggington. Eggington showed some pop when able to use his length to keep Malignaggi outside and that is what ended the fight. Malignaggi expects to retire this week while Eggington proves himself worth of a look and top competition.

Super Lightweight: Ohara Davies defeated Derry Mathews by third-round TKO to retain the WBC Silver super lightweight title.

Women’s Lightweight: Katie Taylor defeated Monica Gentili by fifth-round TKO.

