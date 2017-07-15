Welterweight Bout: Omar Figueroa Jr. (26-0-1) vs. Robert Guerrero (33-5-1)

Nolan Howell: Guerrero’s activity always makes him a fun main event fighter even if he doesn’t have tremendous knockout power, but his last few fights have proved that he has little left in the tank, especially after dropping a split decision to nearly-retired taxi driver David Emanuel Peralta last bout. Figueroa is on the climb and this is an attempt to put a head on his mantle, as well as give him a proper stepping stone rather than a lateral step on his climb. I think he answers the call swimmingly. Omar Figueroa Jr by seventh-round TKO.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Marcus Browne (19-0) vs. Sean Monaghan (28-0)

Nolan: Monaghan is an aging fighter with some highlight reel moments, but the tables will be turned here as Browne should crumble him rather quickly and add another name to the ledger. Marcus Browne by fourth-round KO.

Heavyweight Bout: Adam Kownacki (15-0) vs. Artur Szpilka (20-2)

Nolan: While Szpilka was Deontay Wilder fodder, he still has something to offer in that tier below the heavyweight elite. Artur Szpilka by unanimous decision.