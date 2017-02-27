Contributor: Nolan Howell

Many considered Saturday night a tune-up fight for Alabama’s own WBC World heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder against former USC football player Gerald Washington, but Wilder had to fight from behind to land earn his knockout victory.

Washington controlled the fight early with a solid jab while Wilder seemed unwilling or unable to figure out the openings Washington provided. The fifth round provided an opportunity as Wilder finally started to throw hands and troubled Washington. A short right hook from inside sent Washington stumbling back and a follow-up left connected to put Washington down. A following flurry after Washington got back up forced the referee to stop it. While many questioned the stoppage, Washington stumbled over to the ropes and looked out of it after.

Wilder is an enigma inside the ring as showcases turn into Wilder being almost too patient to look for the knockout. His stock continues to be hurt by less than impressive performances against cannon-fodder competition and it appears that he has slipped to the back of the pack of heavyweight elites like Klitschko, Joshua, and perhaps even Fury.

Jarrett Hurd had to come from behind as well in his victory over Tony Harrison for the vacant IBF World super welterweight title as well. Harrison peppered the aggressive Hurd coming in each time for the better part of six rounds, seeming content to snipe Hurd as he waded in. The signature uppercut from Hurd connected in the seventh and changed the course of the fight however and a right hand put an end to Harrison’s night in the ninth. While he answered the count and replied to the referee, a bloody mouthpiece fell out of Harrison’s mouth and prompted the stoppage. While he looked confused, Harrison didn’t seem to protest the call too heavily.

Hurd looks to be the real deal with a signature punch, solid power, and decent defense as he looks to pummel his opponents inside. Harrison is a tough out that can win ugly and the patience showed by Hurd to find his punch proves he is more than just aggression and power. Hurd is set to make waves in the division.

A barnburner of an opener between heavyweights Dominic Breazeale and Izuagbe Ugonoh kicked off the night as the two exchanged knockdowns. Ugonoh worked the body viciously early, but he wore himself out and Breazeale used the opening to attack the head. Earning a knockdown in the third and despite being knocked down in the fourth, Breazeale sent Ugonoh down in the fifth through the ropes and Ugonoh was unable to answer due to a mixture of punishment and exhaustion.

The fights were fun, but sloppy and the broadcast reflected it with multiple production errors and poor commentary from broadcast team Brian Kenny, Virgil Hunter, and Abner Mares. Guest Evander Holyfield tried his best, but is clearly in poor shape to be anywhere near a microphone.

-Nolan can be reached @undercardnolan or at nth993@gmail.com