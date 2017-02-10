IBF World Lightweight Championship: Robert Easter Jr. (c) (18-0) vs. Luis Cruz (22-4-1)

Nolan Howell: This is a showcase fight for Easter after winning a close split decision against Richard Commey to capture the vacant IBF lightweight strap. Cruz is generally feeder to talent on the verge of major contendership and this should be no different. Robert Easter Jr. by sixth-round TKO.

Luke Irwin: Easter via R4 KO.

WBA/IBO World Bantamweight Championships: Rau’shee Warren (c) (14-1) vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov (26-1)

Nolan: A bit more competitive here, but this seems like another stable showcase for the former US Olympian Warren. Zhakiyanov hasn’t faced competition on the level of Warren and mows down international regional opponents. While Warren is just getting his feet wet in terms of facing top-flight competition, this should serve as a decent test of his technique against a powerful, more proven opponent. Rau’shee Warren by unanimous decision.

Luke: Warren via SD.

Lightweight Bout: Art Hovhannisyan (17-3-3) vs. Jamel Herring (15-1)

Nolan: Jamel Herring by unanimous decision.

Luke: Herring via UD.