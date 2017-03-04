WBA Super/WBC World Welterweight Championship: Danny Garcia (33-0) vs. Keith Thurman (27-0)

Luke Irwin: I think this is where nearly four years of can crushing comes back to bite Garcia in the ass. Thurman via R8 TKO.

Nolan Howell: Garcia will obviously be the sharper boxer here, but it troubles me with Thurman’s power and pressure as well as Garcia’s competition after solidifying himself against Lucas Matthysse. Thurman pressures Garcia and either troubles him or gets picked off for the majority of the fight. I will take Thurman given his performance against someone who hits heavy and wears you down in Shawn Porter to press Garcia and frustrate him throughout to edge him. Keith Thurman by split decision.

Junior Middleweight Bout: Erickson Lubin (17-0) vs. Jorge Cota (25-1)

Nolan: Seems like a showcase for Lubin to test his boxing ability along with his knockout power against a brawler in Cota who feasts on low-level gatekeepers. Erickson Lubin by sixth-round TKO.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Andrzej Fonfara (28-4) vs. Chad Dawson (34-4)

Nolan: Dawson seems like a shell of himself since the Hopkins fights and I’m more willing to forgive Fonfara for the loss against Joe Smith Jr., who seems to be a very good overachiever as of late. Dawson is done and this should be the nail in the coffin. Andrzej Fonfara by unanimous decision.

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Heather Hardy (18-0) vs. Helen Joseph (13-3-1)

Nolan: Hardy gets a fight off here and it should be a good showcase for her. Heather Hardy by unanimous decision.