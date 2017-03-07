Contributor: Nolan Howell

It was reported as the largest boxing crowd in Barclays Center history Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York City as Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia looked to stake claim as welterweight best in boxing’s premier division.

Welterweight: Keith Thurman defeated Danny Garcia by split decision to win the WBC Super World and World welterweight titles.

-They started out swinging early and settled into a technical fight down the stretch. While that sounds like a fight that went into Danny Garcia’s wheelhouse, it was Keith Thurman who took home the belts Saturday night as Garcia was unable to find big holes in Thurman’s game to exploit. Thurman controlled with his right hand early as both tested the other’s chin and Garcia was unable to match with his counters. Garcia timed him as the fight went on, but it was Thurman always throwing the more powerful and effective shots. It was far from the firefights we’ve expected from the new champion, but a demonstration of his evolution as a fighter.

-A rematch could be on the horizon for the two in such a close fight.

Super Welterweight: Erickson Lubin defeated Jorge Cota by fourth-round TKO.

-Lubin impressed with a thunderous TKO victory in this super welterweight title eliminator. After cornering Cota, Lubin did a squat and sized him up before looping an overhand left that flatlined Cota. Cota was able to make it to his feet, but the referee thought better of it.

