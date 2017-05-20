Super Middleweight Bout: David Benavidez (17-0) vs. Rogelio Medina (37-7)

Nolan Howell: This will be slept on this weekend given the amount of huge boxing cards available, but this is a good test for someone like Benavidez who is rising through the ranks relying mostly on his power. Medina can get caught by someone like Benavidez, but also has enough tools to put a scare into him if he gets too cute. While it will be tougher for Benavidez, he should still get the job done. David Benavidez by eighth-round TKO.

Featherweight Bout: Jorge Lara (28-0-2) vs. Mario Briones (28-5-2)

Nolan: Should be a keep-busy win for Lara here. Jorge Lara by unanimous decision.