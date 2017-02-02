Welterweight Bout: Luis Collazo (36-7) vs. Sammy Vasquez (21-1)

Nolan Howell: Collazo is still seemingly coasting off the relevance of defeating Victor Ortiz, who is now undoubtedly washed and was likely just as much so when Collazo defeated him. Vasquez has not quite gotten a name victory like that on his record, but just seems to have more in the tank at this stage in the game. Add to that Collazo’s really iffy and wild style and the nod goes to Vasquez here. Sammy Vasquez by unanimous decision.

Welterweight Bout: Levan Ghvamichava (17-2-1) vs. Yordenis Ugas (17-3)

Nolan: Ugas is the kind of guy that tests prospects and it is a coin flip as to whether or not he wins, while Ghvamichava tends to beat journeymen and got laid out by Sergey Lipinets. Yordenis Ugas by unanimous decision.

Welterweight Bout: Eddie Ramirez (15-0) vs. Ryan Karl (13-0)

Nolan: “Cowboy” Karl is can’t miss and, while his style can make every fight risky, these FS1 cards tend to skew towards being fireworks showcases for him. Ryan “Cowboy” Karl by unanimous decision.