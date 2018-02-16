Welterweight Bout: Brandon Rios (34-3-1) vs. Danny Garcia (33-1)

Nolan Howell: This is more of an interesting fight than usual for the cannery matchmaking of Garcia as Rios will at least push the fight and can theoretically bring Garcia into a gunfight. Garcia is still the sharper fighter and will pummel Rios coming in before he gets forehead to forehead with him though and that should leave him with a wide margin to sit back on early for the win. Danny Garcia by unanimous decision.

WBC World Super Middleweight Championship: David Benavidez (c) (19-0) vs. Ronald Gavril (18-2)

Nolan: Benavidez looks to be more and more legit with each outing and a rematch, even though it was a split decision in a great match with Gavril last time out, should favor the growing prospect barring a slip-up. David Benavidez by tenth-round KO.

Welterweight Bout: Ray Robinson (24-2) vs. Yordenis Ugas (20-3)

Nolan: Robinson scored a win over Breidis Prescott to get here, which sadly doesn’t mean much these days. Ugas is the better boxer. Yordenis Ugas by unanimous decision.