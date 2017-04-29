Contributor: Nolan Howell

A Saturday night at Wembley Stadium in London was packed with 90,000 screaming fans that brought an atmosphere that rivaled any England national football team game. Boxing was the attraction as countryman Anthony Joshua defended his IBF heavyweight title against Ukrainian stalwart and formerly dominant champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Klitschko, 41, aimed to answer questions about his age and reclaim the stronghold he had on the division after one of the worst performances of his career against Tyson Fury 17 months ago. Joshua has steamrolled lesser competition and the Klitschko fight would be the first feather in his fighting cap.

Klitschko walked Joshua down for the majority of the first round, but was unable to establish anything with his hands as Joshua was the more active fighter. Klitschko cracked Joshua with a straight right to start the second round in what was perhaps the most impressive punch of the round, but Joshua got behind his jab more confidently. Another right cross from Klitschko to start the third, but Joshua opened up with the uppercut to spook Klitschko while continuing to rule with his jab.

Another 1-2 combo from Klitschko to start the round in round four, with this being the most impressive of the trilogy. Joshua able to open to the body a bit and a loose right hand as the round closed for Klitschko allowed Joshua to crack him with a right of his own. Joshua pressured Klitschko with a straight right and left hook in the fifth round, leading to a barrage from Joshua that battered Klitschko for a knockdown. Klitschko weathered the storm and wobbled Joshua with left hooks and a right uppercut that Joshua ducked into. Joshua spent the rest of the round on the ropes and barely managing to stand.

Commentator Paulie Malignaggi pondered if the knockdown on Klitschko drained his energy before the sixth and it seemed so as Joshua spit out his mouthpiece early in the sixth. Klitschko with a jab to set up a booming right hand that felled Joshua. Joshua survived the round on uneasy legs.

After a pair of lackluster rounds, Joshua put it together in the ninth to win a round back as he refused to let Klitschko pull off his signature clinch without some body blows. Joshua landed the 1-2 more effectively in the tenth as he looks fully recovered from the earlier knockdown.

Joshua came out swinging in the penultimate round and put Klitschko on his bike. A monster uppercut from Joshua nearly sent Klitschko into orbit and spelled the end for Klitschko as he was knocked down. Another knockdown and Klitschko getting battered in the corner forced the referee to call it a night.

Joshua called out Tyson Fury after the fight as he now holds the IBF, WBA, and IBO heavyweight titles, but has a two-fight contract with Klitschko which could lead to a rematch. Neither option would disappoint after both men laid it on the line in Wembley.

Earlier in the card, Scott Quigg, Luke Campbell, and Katie Taylor took home expected victories.

