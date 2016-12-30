Openweight Grand Prix Finals: Mirko Cro Cop vs. Valentin Moldavsky

Nolan Howell: Cro Cop gets his moment to shine and cuts off the ring to set up the finish, no matter who the opponent ends up being here. Mirko Cro Cop by first-round KO.

Nolan: Kawajiri makes it ugly here working Gracie against the ropes and in the corner with dirty boxing and in-fighting. Gracie might pull a spectacular submission out of nowhere, but Kawajiri picks his spots otherwise for a finish. Tatsuya Kawajiri by second-round TKO.

Nolan: No amount of fighting spirit can save Hotta here. Bull Nakano running in with a chair wouldn’t even help. Gabi Garcia by first-round murder and I’m only kind of joking about the possibility of that happening.

Nolan: “Mach” gets that New Year’s squash match rub here and hopefully walks into the sunset with the victory, a rarity for JMMA. Hayato “Mach” Sakurai by first-round TKO.

Nolan: Sweet, sweet Baruto was too good for this world and he flew much too close to the sun. The sun promptly punched him and maybe landed a left high kick to send our former sumo hero back to earth. Mirko Cro Cop by first-round TKO.

Nolan: Aliakbari looked alright against Herring, but still limited and that could be a problem against Moldavsky. Aliakbari takes Moldavsky down, but that spells the end for the former champion wrestler. Valentin Moldavsky by first-round submission.