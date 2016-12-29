Rizin Openweight Second Round Bout: Mirko Cro Cop (32-11-2) vs. Muhammed Lawal (20-5)

Nolan Howell: King Mo is obviously closer to his prime here and has faced tougher competition as of late, but notable that Cro Cop is back in Japan with…a more free testing experience and can add soccer kicks to his arsenal to thwart any takedown attempt from Mo. Given Cro Cop generally doesn’t struggle with wrestlers too badly and an assumption that he should be able to handle whatever Mo brings with him on the feet, expect a vintage Cro Cop performance. Mirko Cro Cop by first-round TKO.

Rizin Openweight Second Round Bout: Kaido Hoovelson (2-0) vs. Tsuyoshi Kosaka (27-18-2)

Nolan Howell: TK was able to blast James Thompson last time out, but Kaito won’t go as easy at his size. If Kaito is able to keep this off the mat, expect a mauling from the former sumo wrestler. Baruto Kaito by first-round KO.

Rizin Openweight Second Round Bout: Amir Aliakbari (3-0) vs. Heath Herring (28-14)

Nolan: Aliakbari has to be the more physically impressive competitor at this stage of the game, but Herring is obviously the more accomplished mixed martial artist. I expect Aliakbari to blitz Herring and attempt to finish him on the mat, but the veteran instincts kick in. Heath Herring by first-round submission.

Rizin Openweight Second Round Bout: Szymon Bajor (16-6) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (4-0)

Nolan: Let’s go with the Russian here as we need another JMMA Russian star to replace the fading light of Fedor. Valentin Moldavsky by second-round submission.

Lightweight Bout: Andy Souwer (1-1) vs. Kazuyuki Miyata (14-9)

Nolan: Interesting to see if Souwer will be able to avoid any throws from Miyata to keep it standing. The wrestling just presents too much of a problem for Souwer unless he can clip Miyata or snatch a standing submission coming in. Kazuyuki Miyata by unanimous decision.

Lightweight Bout: Daron Cruickshank (18-8) vs. Satoru Kitaoka (39-14-9)

Nolan: Kitaoka could trouble Cruickshank on the mat, but Cruickshank is likely adept enough to avoid it getting there and be able to survive until an opening presents itself when he figures out the awkward style from Kitaoka. Daron Cruickshank by second-round TKO.