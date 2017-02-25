Vacant WBC World Junior Featherweight Championship: Gavin McDonnell (16-0-2) vs. Rey Vargas (28-0)

Nolan Howell: A test for McDonnell here against a more powerful, younger, and more experienced opponent. While it is a homeland showcase in theory for McDonnell, Vargas can crack and could wade through whatever McDonnell has to offer. Vargas wins here, but I think McDonnell shows some heart and exchanges and stays in there throughout. Rey Vargas by unanimous decision.

Luke Irwin: McDonnell via SD.

WBC Silver Featherweight Championship: Luke Campbell (c) (15-1) vs. Jairo Lopez (21-6)

Nolan: Campbell via R3 TKO.

Luke: Campbell via UD.

Junior Welterweight Bout: Rakeem Noble (11-1) vs. Tommy Coyle (22-4)

Nolan: Coyle via UD.

Luke: Coyle via R9 TKO.

WBC World Heavyweight Championship: Deontay Wilder (c) (37-0) vs. Gerald Washington (18-0-1)

Nolan: Really, not much to say here. Should be quick, should be fun, should be violent. It seems every prediction piece I say that a heavyweight fight should lead to some sort of match between Fury, Klitschko, Wilder, or Joshua. I repeat the sentiment here in hopes that this tune-up for Wilder gets him one of those opponents. Deontay Wilder by fourth-round KO.

Luke: Like I said in my Ecstasy of Gold column, this is a national TV showcase for the Bronze Bomber before a real PPV world title. Wilder via R3 KO.

Vacant IBF World Junior Middleweight Championship: Jarrett Hurd (19-0) vs. Tony Harrison (24-1)

Nolan: Hurd has really been impressive and the slight favorite’s power and hand speed inside should do the trick here. While Hurd has looked great in his last few outings, his game still has a lot of holes to patch. Still, I think this is another stepping stone. Jarrett Hurd by unanimous decision.

Luke: Hurd via UD.