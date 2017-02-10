Junior Welterweight Bout: Abel Ramos (17-1-2) vs. Ivan Baranchyk (13-0)

Nolan Howell: Baranchyk usually shows out on ShoBox cards and Ramos is a bit tougher of a test for him, but it shouldn’t be too much of a problem.for the bruising Russian. Ivan Baranchyk by fourth-round TKO.

Luke Irwin: Baranchyk via R7 TKO.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Joseph Williams (10-0) vs. Lenin Castillo (15-0-1)

Nolan: Williams is a certified can crushing expert. Castillo is not a can. You can do the math here, as you often find on these ShoBox cars. Lenin Castillo by unanimous decision.

Junior Lightweight Bout: Ernesto Garza III (7-1) vs. Jon Fernandez (10-0)

Nolan: Jon Fernandez by first-round TKO.