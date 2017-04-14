Interim WBA World Light Heavyweight Championship: Dmitry Bivol (c) (9-0) vs. Samuel Clarkson (19-3)

Luke Irwin: In a relatively shallow division, Bivol, at only nine professional bouts in, has the potential to be a top-5 guy at 175. Hasn’t faced any true tough competition, but should fare well here. Bivol via R6 TKO.

Nolan Howell: Bivol hasn’t faced any world-beaters in his run to this fight, but he hasn’t fought any out and out cans like Clarkson either. This is a prospect crusher and Bivol seems to have the higher ceiling. Dmitry Bivol by fourth-round TKO.

Welterweight Bout: Carlos Soto (13-0-2) vs. Malik Hawkins (10-0)

Luke: Hawkins is 21, and a prospect they’re clearly trying to protect and give exposure to. Hawkins via UD.

Nolan: Malik Hawkins by unanimous decision.

Junior Lightweight Bout: Glenn Dezurn (8-0) vs. Leroy Davila (5-0)

Luke: Dezurn via UD.

Nolan: Glenn Dezurn by second-round KO.