Contributor: Nolan Howell

Adam Lopez and Danny Roman were a win away from a world title shot against WBA World super bantamweight titleholder Nehomar Cermeno Friday night in Atlantic City. Roman earned a shot at the gold with authority by forcing Lopez to a corner stoppage after the ninth-round in an impressive display.

Roman used the lead left hook to his advantage throughout the fight. After a few rounds of using it to the body of Lopez early, Roman scored two knockdowns with the punch after missing on right hands. Roman’s jab found a home soon after and overhand rights that followed negated anything Lopez had to offer in a comeback. Lopez’s corner told him to show something before the eighth round or face a stoppage. They granted him another round, but mercifully called it before the opening bell of the tenth after a brutal ninth round. The counterpunchers duel saw Roman as the sharper boxer with better head movement as Lopez was lit up at will throughout.

Roman improves to 22-2-1 and Lopez earned his first loss. Roman moves on to face Cermeno and could present a challenge to the Venezuelan champion and may bring some wrinkles against the heavies of the division like Nonito Donaire and Guillermo Rigondeaux.

Super middleweight Ronald Ellis was able to survive an ugly fight with brawler Christopher Brooker in the co-main event. Ellis stayed outside and picked Brooker apart from range. Brooker’s most effective technique was clinching and holding Ellis throughout as he tried to wear the undefeated fighter down. While Brooker had promised not to brawl this time around, it was at times his only option as Ellis was thoroughly outclassing him with combos outside.

In the opener, super lightweight prospect Kenneth Sims Jr. improved to 11-0 against Emmanuel Robles with an impressive display early as Robles walked him down and Sims made him pay coming in with straight punches to the head and body work inside. It wasn’t without problems though as the pace made Sims wear down late and Robles rocked him in the sixth, causing him to lose his mouthpiece multiple times and lose a point because of it. Sims came back in the eighth and final round to solidify his score on the cards in a fun, active kickoff.

