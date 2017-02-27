Contributor: Nolan Howell

ShoBox met in Temecula, California Friday night for their usual prospect showcase, featuring Justin DeLoach vs. Chris Pearson in the main event for the vacant USBA Super Welterweight title in the main event.

Super Welterweight: Justin DeLoach defeated Chris Pearson by second-round KO to win the USBA Super Welterweight title.

-DeLoach landed a knockdown with a left hook in the second round and followed up with flurries to keep Pearson down for the count. DeLoach has rattled off seven straight wins after his first loss, earning three finishes. At 23, DeLoach looks poised to make some noise in the next couple of years while Pearson looks to regroup after dropping two of his last three.

Lightweight: Saul Rodriguez defeated Oscar Bravo by split decision.

-Rodriguez, the prospect at 23, was knocked down in the fifth and the journeyman Bravo troubled him enough to have a case for winning. While it is still a win, Bravo is usually feeder for more legitimate prospects and it appears Rodriguez has work to do.

Cruiserweight: Andrew Tabiti defeated Quantis Graves by sixth-round TKO to retain the NABF Cruiserweight title.

-Tabiti dropped Graves with a body shot in the sixth round and it forced Graves to quit on the stool in the corner in this showcase for the champion.

