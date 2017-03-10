Vacant NABF female middleweight title: Claressa Shields vs. Szilvia Szabados

Nolan: This is more of a formality than anything as far as results, but the spectacle and the history here is more the thing to watch for. Shields is one of the leaders of what could be a landmark time for women’s boxing going forward as bigger names have emerged across multiple weight classes internationally. Shields takes the biggest step here. Claressa Shields by second-round TKO.

WBO NABO bantamweight title: Antonio Nieves (c) vs. Nikolai Potapov

Hard to predict as Nieves has faced consistent levels of lower competition, while Potapov has faced the higher level competition but has been on a can crushing expedition after his first draw in his career. Overall, I’d say Potapov has the higher upside. Nikolai Potapov by unanimous decision.

Super Bantamweight: James Smith vs. Joshua Greer Jr. Greer is the name to watch here at only 22 years old and already having two more fights than his opponent. Joshua Greer Jr. by unanimous decision.