Welterweight Bout: Andre Berto (31-4) vs. Shawn Porter (26-2-1)

Luke Irwin: Rare that a premium cable card doesn’t have a title (even an ABC trinket) headlining it, but that’s refreshing. Berto was a laughable opponent for Mayweather, and the last boxer he beat in his prime? Probably Jan Zaveck? Porter is a top-5 welterweight and this gets him back in the mix. Porter via UD.

Nolan Howell: This does not bode well for Berto, no matter how tough he is. Porter will steamroll him inside over and over in an overall ugly night. The wear and tear accumulates much like it has in Berto’s career and Porter puts him away late in dominant fashion. Shawn Porter by ninth-round TKO.

WBC World Junior Middleweight Championship: Jermell Charlo (c) (28-0) vs. Charles Hatley (26-1-1)

Luke: Hatley is strange, as he doesn’t have a name, but he’s a dangerous puncher, which is something you don’t normally see. What I predict is Charlo tastes canvas, but gets up, and outboxes Hatley. Charlo via UD.

Nolan: This is more formality than anything. Simply a showcase for Charlo to impress. Jermell Charlo by fifth-round KO.

Vacant WBO World Female Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Serrano (31-1-1) vs. Dahiana Santana (35-8)

Luke: Serrano via UD.