Contributor: Nolan Howell

It has become a theme over his last few fights, but Adrien Broner took home a tougher than it should have been split decision win over Adrian Granados in Broner’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.

It was a rugged affair as Granados had the right gameplan to trouble Broner, walking him down at any opportunity. Granados had the most success catching Broner off a counter at range with his length, while also peppering him inside. Broner’s best punches came inside, but also used a check lead hook as Granados worked his way inside.

The winner likely lost the most stock here as Broner continues to be his own biggest enemy in and out of the ring. While mostly mild besides a bizarre entrance outside of the ring, Broner continues to be an enigma inside. His counterfighting from range is where he gets in trouble as fighters tend to walk through his punches (especially as his weight limit increases, this time pushing the fight up to welterweight at the last minute) and catch him off a counter punch, but one of the best tools in his arsenal remains the check hook. Broner’s handspeed, clinching, and defense impresses, but he doesn’t have the chin to take the sort of punishment required to fight forehead to forehead. Broner will always be “The Problem” not just for any opponent with his style, but he can just as easily take himself out of the fight as well.

Also on the card, Lamont Peterson won the WBA World Welterweight title against David Avanesyan and light heavyweight Thomas Williams Jr.’s wild style cost him as he was floored by Marcus Browne.

