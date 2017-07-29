Junior Welterweight Bout: Adrien Broner (33-2) vs. Mikey Garcia (36-0)

Nolan Howell: Garcia has a lethal combination of volume and power, while Broner tends to get hit a lot while pretending to be an outside defensive fighter when his best work often comes inside offensively and through holding. Broner might be able to keep Garcia outside with his speed for a little while, but that will wear down throughout the fight as Garcia continues to land and Broner continues to lose steam. It will come to an abrupt end with a Garcia combination. Mikey Garcia by ninth-round TKO.

Middleweight Bout: Jermall Charlo (25-0) vs. Jorge Sebastian Heiland (29-4-2)

Nolan: Aside from a win over Matthew Macklin, Heiland hasn’t seen an opponent the caliber of Charlo and even then it was a few steps below of what Charlo has ascended to these days. Charlo has shown finishing ability in his latest batch of fights, but it might not come so easy here despite being a step ahead. Jermall Charlo by unanimous decision.

Junior Bantamweight Bout: McJoe Arroyo (17-1) vs. Rau’shee Warren (14-2)

Nolan: Warren can never really seem to get out of his own way to win decisively and against a fighter on a similar level, that just spells trouble. McJoe Arroyo by split decision.

Heavyweight Bout: Gerald Washington (18-1-1) vs. Jarrell Miller (18-0-1)

Nolan: “Big Baby” Miller is making a name for himself after a kickboxing transition and Washington is his toughest test to date. Washington has faced the tougher competition, but at 35 and coming off a loss to Deontay Wilder, it is time for new blood. Jarrell Miller by fourth-round TKO.

Women’s Lightweight Bout: Jasmine Clarkson (4-8) vs. Katie Taylor (5-0)

Nolan: Katie Taylor showcase. Katie Taylor by unanimous decision.