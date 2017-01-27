WBA Super World Featherweight Championship: Carl Frampton (c) (23-0) vs. Leo Santa Cruz (32-1-1)

Nolan Howell: Last time around, both fighters landed similarly, but Santa Cruz was more on volume while Frampton landed the more effective blows. This likely happens once again here as Santa Cruz will continue to throw in bunches, but can he pace himself properly to sustain that volume throughout the fight? Coin flip here, but Frampton seems to be the more efficient fighter and that’s what gives him the victory here if Santa Cruz doesn’t change up his gameplan. Carl Frampton by unanimous decision.

WBC World Lightweight Championship: Dejan Zlaticanin (c) (22-0) vs. Mikey Garcia (35-0)

Nolan: Zlaticanin made for a great story and had an impressive showing last time out, but Garcia seems to be more seasoned against better talent. That isn’t to say Zlaticanin shouldn’t be competitive here or can’t pull out a victory, but Garcia shouldn’t expect an early TKO stoppage and shouldn’t fight too loose early. While Zlaticanin hangs in there early, Garcia turns up the pressure and cruises. Mikey Garcia by unanimous decision.

IBF World Featherweight Championship: Lee Selby (c) (23-1) vs. Jonathan Victor Barros (41-4-1)

Nolan: Selby gets the win in a showcase here. The big question is how he looks in victory and if it will be enough to score a big time British title fight. Lee Selby by unanimous decision.

Super Middleweight Bout: David Benavidez (16-0) vs. Sherali Mamajonov (14-1)

Nolan: David Benavidez by fourth-round TKO.