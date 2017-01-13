IBF/WBC World Super Middleweight Championship: Badou Jack (c) (20-1-2) vs. James DeGale (c) (23-1)

Nolan Howell: This is a tale of two underwhelming fighters. Jack seems to skate by on each step up in competition and never manages to look like a decisive winner. DeGale alternates between crushing underwhelming competition impressively enough and looking lethargic when the lights are brightest. DeGale has the higher upside and this just feels like the final rung on the ladder for Jack where he can conceivably eek out another decision. DeGale comes out firing on all cylinders and looks impressive as he takes the decision. James DeGale by unanimous decision.

Luke Irwin: Jack via SD.

IBF World Junior Lightweight Championship: Jose Pedraza (c) (22-0) vs. Gervonta Davis (16-0)

Nolan: A big step up for Davis here as he looks to move out of showcase fights geared to display his power and takes on one of the elite in the division in Pedraza. This fight goes one of two ways as Davis could find a way to land that with that disruptive power early, but Pedraza is much too seasoned and I think he finds a way to prevent that from happening and frustrates the prospect. Pedraza makes it ugly. Jose Pedraza by unanimous decision.

Luke: Pedraza via UD.

WBO World Female Junior Featherweight Championship: Amanda Serrano (c) (30-1-1) vs. Yazmin Rivas (35-9-1)

Nolan: This kicks off the SHO Extreme prelims and kudos to Showtime for going in with this. Serrano seems to be the more impressive fighter on paper and will take the opportunity to display it. Amanda Serrano by unanimous decision.

Luke: Serrano via UD.

Vacant WBC Silver Middleweight Championship: Ievgen Khytrov (14-0) vs. Immanuwel Aleem (16-0-1)

Nolan: Ievgen Khytov by fifth-round TKO.

Luke: Khytrov via R7 KO.