WBC World Featherweight Championship: Gary Russell Jr. (c) (27-1) vs. Oscar Escandon (25-2)

Nolan Howell: Apart from a loss to Vasyl Lomachenko, Russell has lived up to his newfound status in the upper crust of the featherweight division despite not facing consistent tests. Escandon provides him a good combo of name and test while giving Russell a winnable challenge, as Escandon has slipped twice in his last five due to split decisions. This should be a test that Russell passes. Gary Russell Jr. by unanimous decision.

IBF Junior Lightweight Championship: Gervonta Davis (c) (17-0) vs. Liam Walsh (21-0)

Nolan: This is the early part of the card coming from London. Gervonta Davis is sizzling as a prospect finishing Jose Pedraza last time out and demonstrating everything you could want from an up-and-coming fighter. With his head movement and combo of volume and power, he is going to be a trouble for anyone and Walsh will be no exception as more of a domestic draw than an international power. Davis takes his time and gets a finish late. Gervonta Davis by ninth-round TKO.

Interim IBF World Super Middleweight Championship: Andre Dirrell (25-2) vs. Jose Uzcategui (26-1)

Nolan: This is sort of a make or break for both here as Dirrell is constantly trying to prove what he has left in the tank and Uzcategui can prove himself to be ready for bigger things after a few notable victories. Dirrell still seems capable of beating everyone outside of the elite and Uzcategui isn’t quite there yet, so it should be Dirrell’s fight to lose. Andre Dirrell by unanimous decision.

Junior Welterweight Bout: Kiryl Relikh (21-1) vs. Rances Barthelemy (25-0)

Nolan: Nothing Barthelemy hasn’t encountered before here and the placement on the card should tell you that this is a bit of a stay-busy showcase. Rances Barthelemy by unanimous decision.