WBC World Light Heavyweight Championship: Adonis Stevenson (c) (28-1) vs. Andrzej Fonfara (29-4)

Luke Irwin: I’ll give Fonfara this, he hung in with Adonis over twelve rounds, even winning a few rounds, but that was three years ago, and after that pasting handed out by Joe Smith, I don’t think if he can repeat that effort against Stevenson. Stevenson via R7 KO.

Nolan Howell: While it was a good test for Stevenson last time out and he hasn’t exactly been lighting the world on fire with his competition as champion, there also isn’t evidence to suggest that Fonfara can do anything to trouble him this time around either. Stevenson continues his run and we will hopefully see him get a legitimate challenge next time out if the fight before this one pants out. Adonis Stevenson by seventh-round TKO.

WBC Silver Light Heavyweight Championship: Eleider Alvarez (c) (22-0) vs. Jean Pascal (31-4-1)

Nolan: While Pascal is tough, this should be Alvarez’s fight to lose as he is Stevenson’s mandatory challenger should he pick up the win. Pascal is mostly a hometown draw at this point and while he can still hang with the likes of Alvarez, it usually is on the losing end. He’s a measuring stick Alvarez will use. Eleider Alvarez by unanimous decision.