WBA World Lightweight Championship: Jorge Linares (c) (41-3) vs. Anthony Crolla (31-5-3)

Luke Irwin: Crolla has a brawler’s chance, but Linares has already beaten him once and is miles ahead of him as a technician. Linares via UD.

Nolan Howell: Last time out, Crolla proved to be a fighter game enough to challenge someone like Linares, but he might be a step below. Neither has fought since that September fight and nothing really indicates a change that could say it would play out any differently. Crolla could potentially keep it closer without getting knocked down, but it will likely be a game of catch-up for him throughout. Jorge Linares by unanimous decision.

WBA International Middleweight Championship: Jack Arnfield (c) (23-2) vs. Brian Rose (29-4-1)

Luke: I think this will be one of those weird Brian Rose fights where you look up at the end of it after a nap and realized he won about seven rounds out of nowhere. Rose via MD.

Nolan: Brian Rose by unanimous decision.

WBC International/BBBofC British Junior Lightweight Championships: Martin Joseph Ward (c) (16-0-2) vs. Maxi Hughes (16-2-2)

Luke: Ward via UD.

Nolan: Martin Joseph Ward by unanimous decision.

Lightweight Bout: Katie Taylor (3-0) vs. Milena Koleva (9-7-1)

Luke: Taylor via R7 TKO.

Nolan: Katie Taylor by unanimous decision.