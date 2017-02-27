Contributor: Nolan Howell

Saturday afternoon action from Hull, Yorkshire, England featured countryman Gavin McDonnell attempting to take the WBC World super bantamweight title in a step up against Rey Vargas.The fight was a proving ground bout for the British fighter against the younger, more tested veteran.

Super Bantamweight: Rey Vargas defeated Gavin McDonnell by majority decision to retain the WBC World super bantamweight title.

-Despite a draw on one scorecard, Vargas handled business here by being the craftier boxer, using his range and head movement to avoid anything McDonnell had to offer. Even as McDonnell pressured in the later half of the fight, he couldn’t get anywhere without getting hit or swinging at the air. Vargas will continue to fly under the radar while McDonnell will look to regain his stripes as he continues to be a solid British headliner.

Lightweight: Luke Campbell defeated Jairo Lopez by second-round TKO to retain the WBC Silver lightweight title.

-A mismatch saw Campbell floor the journeyman Lopez with a left uppercut coming in during the second round after dropping him in the first. The referee halted it despite Lopez answering the count. Campbell earns another highlight reel victory with bigger things on the horizon.

Super Lightweight: Tommy Coyle defeated Rakeem Noble by third-round TKO.

-Coyle impressed in lackluster circumstances during his rebound campaign with a drubbing of late replacement opponent Noble. A right hand finished the night in the third after a second round knockdown by Coyle.

-Nolan can be reached @undercardnolan or at nth993@gmail.com