Social media provides sports and entertainment fans something they never really had up until this age: the ability to interact with their favorite celebrities.

In the past, there was a huge disconnect between fans and their heroes on the field, court or television set. The best chance they had of having any sort of interaction was to pay big money for a seat that’s as close to the action as possible, and getting lucky by catching an athlete or celebrity before or after the event was over.

But now, thanks to social media, fans have a direct line of communication with celebrities, which is pretty great. Our youth can find inspiration or have their day made in just a few words from their heroes. However, one particular fan engagement service has taken that level of interaction to the next level.

PADLOKT gives fans the opportunity to not only converse with their favorite celebrities, but also to do so face-to-face via two-way video. PADLOKT provides the opportunity to ask those questions you’ve always wondered about, and to receive a direct, on-the-spot answer in return. There are also live streams fans can join, clearly proving that this service is unique and a gamechanger in the social media world.

It’s one thing to follow celebrities on social media, but a whole different experience when you can talk live with them. PADLOKT provides that opportunity, and offers the chance to speak to many different athletes and stars. NFL fans would likely jump at the opportunity to speak to Packers receiver Randall Cobb, while UFC/MMA fans would relish the opportunity to talk to Tyron Woodley and Cody Garbrandt. Track & field/Olympics fans are even taken care of, as Sanya Richards-Ross has her own channel and gives the public an opportunity to chat with her live via video.

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to PADLOKT.com now to connect and chat with your favorite celebrities. You never know what they might say. Don’t just follow, spark conversation! And you can do all of that with just a few clicks of the mouse in a matter of minutes. The best part about it all is PADLOKT is currently offering a free 60-day pass to new users, which is a pretty great offer. That seems like the perfect reason to head over to the website and sign up now!