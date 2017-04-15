Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can cash out for the rest of the season, as you chose to sit during the rest of it!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Ronaldo Souza -240 over Robert Whittaker ($50)

Michelle Waterson EVEN over Rose Namajunas ($5)

Ricky Burns -225 over Julius Indongo ($10)

Sullivan Barrera -1800 over Paul Parker ($25)

Ashlee Evans-Smith -210 over Ketlen Vieira ($10)

You could (well, I could) make an argument that Jacare is the best middleweight in the world, and I’m picking him over absolutely everyone but the top-3.

My only upset is Waterson, and late money is coming in hard on her, I think she won’t get frazzled by Rose’s length, she’s a smart, systematic fighter.

I wanted to put cash on DJ, but -750 is too high for a UFC title fight, too little reward. I think he’s the best fighter in the world, but Jacare at more than three times the lower line is worth the heavy money.

Last Week: $+42.86

Year To Date: $-73.57

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.