Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can piss off your franchise player and team so badly that you get you AND your boss fired and exposed as the subpar coach you always were!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Jermell Charlo -1200 over Charles Hatley ($30)

Shawn Porter -600 over Andre Berto ($15)

Jessica Penne -150 over Danielle Taylor ($20)

Mike Perry -185 over Jake Ellenberger ($30)

Joe Lauzon +160 over Stevie Ray ($5)

Hopefully the monkeymakers are on Penne-Taylor and Perry-Ellenberger.

On the first, Danielle Taylor is an inspirational story, and is hard-nosed as all hell, and has pressured and blood-and-gutsed her way to two split-decisions in the UFC, but now she’s facing Jessica Penne, whom has four inches, a huge reach, and was the queenpin of women’s strawweight before that was even a known division.

Secondly, getting a fighter under -200 against Jake Ellenberger, who is a shell of a shell of himself, is a bargain. Perry lost to a hell of a fighter who had a fantastic gameplan, but he’s still dangerous, and grabbing this line is a steal.

Last Week: $-73.61

Year To Date: $-147.18

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.