Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can lay off hundreds of fantastic workers because you refuse to adjust to life in 2017!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Donnie Nietes -2500 over Komgrich Nantapech ($10)

Anthony Joshua -240 over Wladimir Klitschko ($40)

Scott Quigg -2500 over Viorel Simion ($10)

Luke Campbell -500 over Darleys Perez ($5)

Katie Taylor -5000 over Nina Meinke ($35)

Ouch, laying $40 against Wladimir Klitschko would have been unthinkable a couple years ago, but I’m going in hard. Even if it does go to a decision, this is boxing, and it’s in front of 90,000 in Wembley, I can’t imagine this goes to Wlad.

Aside from that, pretty simple international boxing favorite bets, but this week will sink or swim with Joshua.

Last Week: $-3.78

Year To Date: $-150.96

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.