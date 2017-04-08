Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can TOTALLY NOT BE REMOVED, but have “scheduling conflicts” for a movie you signed on for months ago.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Daniel Cormier -105 over Anthony Johnson ($50)

Myles Jury -450 over Mike De La Torre ($20)

Chris Weidman -110 over Gegard Mousasi ($5)

Terry Flanagan -500 over Petr Petrov ($5)

Vasyl Lomachenko -2500 over Jason Sosa ($20)

As I said in my picks, last time around, Cormier was able to work easily around a gassed Rumble, and dump him on his head. I see no reason why this won’t be any different. Cormier’s chin hasn’t gotten better and no way Rumble can go five round like DC can, and as for Weidman, I can’t wrap my mind around him not being smart and grinding Mousasi down. He needs to get an ugly win here to get back into contention.

Jury is on a bounceback fight and Loma is fighting better than perhaps any fighter in the world right now.

Last Week: $-.56

Year To Date: $-116.43

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.