The Betting Window for April 8-10
Posted by on April 8, 2017

 

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can TOTALLY NOT BE REMOVED, but have “scheduling conflicts” for a movie you signed on for months ago.

 

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

 

  • Daniel Cormier -105 over Anthony Johnson ($50)
  • Myles Jury -450 over Mike De La Torre ($20)
  • Chris Weidman -110 over Gegard Mousasi ($5)
  • Terry Flanagan -500 over Petr Petrov ($5)
  • Vasyl Lomachenko -2500 over Jason Sosa ($20)

 

As I said in my picks, last time around, Cormier was able to work easily around a gassed Rumble, and dump him on his head. I see no reason why this won’t be any different. Cormier’s chin hasn’t gotten better and no way Rumble can go five round like DC can, and as for Weidman, I can’t wrap my mind around him not being smart and grinding Mousasi down. He needs to get an ugly win here to get back into contention.

Jury is on a bounceback fight and Loma is fighting better than perhaps any fighter in the world right now.

 

Last Week: $-.56
Year To Date: $-116.43

 

