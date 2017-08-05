Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can be such an unrelenting chode that you chase away fantastic sparring partners as the world continues to turn on you!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Brandon Moreno -170 over Sergio Pettis

Rashad Evans +105 over Sam Alvey

Rani Yahya -225 over Henry Briones

Dustin Ortiz -190 over Hector Sandoval

Jack Hermansson -260 over Brad Scott

Rashad and Alvey is the toughest pick I’ve had to make, as both are beloved fighters to me. Rashad captivated me when I first started hardcore following MMA, and him beating Rampage’s ass was one of my favorite moments. Alvey is…, well he’s goddamned Smilin’ Sam. How do you not root for the guy? The problem is I have no idea what Rashad Evans is as a fighter in 2017. He’s certainly not the bulldozing wrestler with nasty standup like he was in his prime, but I still have to believe he has enough wrestling to get Alvey down and at least grind his way to a three-round decision win.

As for Moreno-Pettis, Sergio has still not lived up to his immense potential or reputation, and Moreno is a crusher and the next true challenger for DJ.

Last Week: $-44.50

Year To Date: $-99.67

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.