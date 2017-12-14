Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can keep continuing to splinter your party and wonder why you keep losing relentlessly!

Let’s make some cashola.

Mike Perry +160 over Santiago Ponzinibbio ($10)

Alexander Povetkin -3500 over Christian Hammer ($40)

Billy Joe Saunders -115 over David Lemieux ($10)

Glover Teixeira EVEN over Misha Cirkunov ($15)

Robbie Lawler -115 over Rafael dos Anjos ($25)

-Hammer is on a hell of a run, but Povetkin is a legit world championship-level heavyweight, while Hammer is still a regional

-Somewhat surprised that Perry is the underdog here. He’s shown a large amount of stopping power in his hands from pretty much anywhere.

Last Week: $-2.97

Year To Date: $-121.15

All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.