Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can afford to pay a coach nearly 100 million dollars just because he used your school as leverage!

Let’s make some cashola

David Price -750 over Kamil Sokolowski ($50)

Charles Oliveira -120 over Paul Felder ($10)

Max Holloway -305 over Jose Aldo ($10)

Felice Herrig -135 over Cortney Casey ($10)

David Teymur -200 over Drakkar Klose ($20)

-Kamil Sokolowki is 4-11-2, so it’s fishy that price isn’t a bigger favorite, but it’s in the UK, so, strange as it is, I doubt anything is going to break against Price.

-Oliveira over Felder was my upset of the week in YWICS, because two days ago, he was an underdog. Late money coming in on Do Bronx, so follow the money!

Last Week: $-8.31

Year To Date: $-135.54

All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.