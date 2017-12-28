Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can live in an area like your humble author and fashion a periscope out of old toilet paper rolls and broken glass to see if the gods have taken your city yet.

Let’s make some cashola.

Neil Magny +150 over Carlos Condit ($10)

Khabib Nurmagomedov -280 over Edson Barboza ($5)

Ken Shiro -1600 over Gilberto Pedroza ($50)

Tim Elliott -225 over Mark De La Rosa ($20)

Marc Diakiese -185 over Dan Hooker ($15)

Damn, the Condit one hurts. Hurts bad, man. I just can’t, in good financial sense, pick NBK these days. He’s perhaps my favorite male fighter of all time, but I don’t know if there’s anything left in the tank, physically and emotionally, and especially after this long layoff…yikes.

Shiro is one of those boxing favorites, where he’s a huge favorite, but not so huge that you’ll only earn pennies on the Brinks truck. Still enough to make a small dent.

Last Week: $-10.15

Year To Date: $-131.30

All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.