As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Tatsuya Kawajiri -140 over Kron Gracie ($5)

Neil Magny -150 over Johny Hendricks ($50)

Henry Lundy -1400 over John Delperdang ($30)

Kosei Tanaka -125 over Moises Fuentes ($5)

Tarec Saffiedine +120 over Dong-Hyun Kim ($10)

Laying heavy money against Hendricks, here. Think we’re just about at the end of the line for the Bigg Rigg in the UFC. He’s a shell of his championship-self, and him missing weight again made me more comfortable laying against him. Neil Magny is a tough son of a bitch, and more than that, he’s relentless and will wear down Hendricks.

My only upset is Saffiedine, I think his style keeps DHK on his toes and he can cause enough pressure to bank a couple rounds.

Last Week: $ +17.09

Year To Date: $-432.64

All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.