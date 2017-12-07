Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can have an unbelievably bad take, then try to delete it when called out for being a chode and still earn a paycheck!

Let’s make some cashola.

Vasyl Lomachenko -450 over Guillermo Rigondeaux ($15)

Marlon Moraes -170 over Aljamain Sterling ($5)

Brian Ortega -110 over Cub Swanson ($10)

Jason Knight -300 over Gabriel Benitez ($20)

Lee Selby -3000 over Eduardo Ramirez ($50)

-It may be a copout to take Selby with that line, and yes, it could absolutely blow up, but it’s the more reasonable line instead of DeGale at -10000, as we’ll get at least a little scratch coming back our way.

-Ortega over Cub was a toughie, but Cub knows who he is at this point, and he’s going to brawl and make bank. Ortega can leverage that and find a way to win instead of getting suckered in, or at least suckered in for five rounds.

Last Week: $+17.36

Year To Date: $-118.18

All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.