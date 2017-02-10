Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can afford to fly to a different country or planet to escape the neverending torture that is being a sports fan.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Ronaldo Souza -550 over Tim Boetsch

Holly Holm EVEN over Germaine De Randamie

Rau’shee Warren -500 over Zhanat Zhakiyanov

Ivan Baranchyk -450 over Abel Ramos

Jamel Herring -600 over Art Hovhannisyan

With the exception of Holm, I’m going for moderate favorites this week, because, A. It’ll help cushion the hellacious weekend I had last week, and, B. It just makes sense.

If I did parlays in this column, Souza/Warren/Baranchyk would be a PERFECT threesome to jump on and make some serious money, as is, just take them and enjoy some spending cash.

As far as Holly goes, she should never be an underdog unless she’s facing Cyborg, Shevchenko, or Nunes. She might not beat GDR, but as an underdog? I’ll take that bet all day.

Last Week: $ –52.27

Year To Date: $-98.80

All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.