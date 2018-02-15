Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can have the confidence to promise a trailblazer that you’ll score a goal in his honor, and then do it.

Let’s make some cashola.

Rios is so far beyond shot that it actually makes me a little ill that he’s fighting. Still, no one’s forcing him to, so if he’s down to fight, I’m down to make some scratch off of him.

Little surprised Lewis is an underdog. Unless he’s facing an elite heavyweight with serious cardio and a granite chin, I’m probably picking him, and especially as an underdog.

George Groves +155 over Chris Eubank Jr. ($5)

David Benavidez -550 over Ronald Gabril ($20)

Danny Garcia -2250 over Brandon Rios ($50)

Derrick Lewis +130 over Marcin Tybura ($15)

Donald Cerrone -160 over Yancy Medeiros ($10)

Last Week: $+32.17

Year To Date: $-60.56

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.