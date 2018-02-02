Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can make a pilgrimage to see a jerk rat crush hope!

Let’s make some cashola.

Yunier Dorticos +145 over Murat Gassiev ($10)

Callum Smith -700 over Juergen Braehmer ($35)

Eryk Anders -280 over Lyoto Machida ($35)

Joe Soto -120 over Iuri Alcantara ($15)

Anthony Smith +220 over Thiago Santos ($5)

Sad, yet true. I can’t put cash money on anything to do with Lyoto winning a fight in 2018. His shotness is shot. Five years ago, he could have KO’d Eryk Anders while eating a slice of pizza with a refreshing glass of his own pee, but these aren’t those halcyon days anymore.

As for Alcantara, the bloom is pretty much off that rose. From “just one win away” for four years to just another guy.

Last Week: $-12.51

Year To Date: $-27.73

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.