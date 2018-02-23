Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can drop out of middle school and be proud because you’re “self-educated”!

Let’s make some cashola.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai +120 over Juan Francisco Estrada ($30)

Donnie Nietes -400 over Juan Carlos Reveco ($30)

Brian Voloria -120 over Artem Dalakian ($15)

Brian Keller +130 over Renan Barao ($5)

Ovince Saint Preux -155 over Ilir Latifi ($20)

Very surprised that Srisaket is an underdog. Sure, he doesn’t have a broad portfolio of wins, but two wins off of Chocolatito is enough to give him an edge over Estrada. Estrada is a good contender, but Srisaket appears to be at the top of his game and I can’t imagine him being an underdog.

Nietes is a three-devision champ and Reveco, despite being flyweight champ, couldn’t stop Kazuto Ioka from taking his title, or stop him from letting him get it back. Nietes is a p4p top fighter, and Reveco is a hell of a fighter, but not on this level.

Last Week: $+39.36

Year To Date: $-21.20

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.