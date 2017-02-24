Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can afford to negotiate your own contract, bet on yourself, and lose atrociously!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Lucian Bute +195 over Eleider Alvarez ($5)

Tommy Coyle -550 over Kofi Yates ($30)

Gavin McDonnell +170 over Rey Vargas ($10)

Jarrett Hurd -190 over Tony Harrison ($20)

Deontay Wilder -2250 over Gerald Washington ($35)

Alvarez probably has this, but for those odds, Bute is a tough out, and it’s a Bute fight in Quebec? That’s worth a fiver. Also a home-region underdog? Gavin McDonnell! In for a penny, in for a pound!

Use Bronze Bomber to add a little sure thing money into your portfolio.

Last Week: $ –28.59

Year To Date: $-127.39

All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.