The Betting Window for February 3-5
Posted by on February 3, 2017

 

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can afford to sign Miles Plumlee to a huge contract, then deal him like…

 

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

 

  • David Price -260 over Christian Hammer ($30)
  • Tecia Torres -275 over Bec Rawlings ($35)
  • Angela Hill +350 over Jessica Andrade ($5)
  • Ovince Saint Preux -325 over Volkan Oezdemir ($25)
  • Alexa Grasso -300 over Felice Herrig ($5)

 

I’m stunned the line is as low as it is for Torres-Rawlings. Bec is 3-4 in Invicta/UFC competition against Torres, whose only loss was a 29-28 x3 lost to Namajunas? Sure, she’ll be a little rusty, but at least she isn’t coming off of a devastating highlight-reel KO.

On the flipside, that’s a crazy line for Andrade-Hill. I don’t necessarily think Angie will win, but that’s nuts for a fighter as red-hot as her. Sure, maybe she was beating “lesser” talent in Invicta, OR, she found what worked for her, built her confidence, and is becoming a threat. She should have never been given those matchups in the UFC in the first place. Either way, that’s too good of a line to just sit on.

Regarding OSP, we pretty much know who he is at this point. He’s a top-10 LHW, a hell of a gatekeeper, but someone who really can’t permeate the Jones/Cormier/Johnson triangle.

 

Last Week: $ –19.07
Year To Date: $-46.53

 

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.