Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice and you, too, can afford to sign Miles Plumlee to a huge contract, then deal him like…

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

David Price -260 over Christian Hammer ($30)

Tecia Torres -275 over Bec Rawlings ($35)

Angela Hill +350 over Jessica Andrade ($5)

Ovince Saint Preux -325 over Volkan Oezdemir ($25)

Alexa Grasso -300 over Felice Herrig ($5)

I’m stunned the line is as low as it is for Torres-Rawlings. Bec is 3-4 in Invicta/UFC competition against Torres, whose only loss was a 29-28 x3 lost to Namajunas? Sure, she’ll be a little rusty, but at least she isn’t coming off of a devastating highlight-reel KO.

On the flipside, that’s a crazy line for Andrade-Hill. I don’t necessarily think Angie will win, but that’s nuts for a fighter as red-hot as her. Sure, maybe she was beating “lesser” talent in Invicta, OR, she found what worked for her, built her confidence, and is becoming a threat. She should have never been given those matchups in the UFC in the first place. Either way, that’s too good of a line to just sit on.

Regarding OSP, we pretty much know who he is at this point. He’s a top-10 LHW, a hell of a gatekeeper, but someone who really can’t permeate the Jones/Cormier/Johnson triangle.

Last Week: $ –19.07

Year To Date: $-46.53

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.