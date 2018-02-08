Posted byon
Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can afford front-row seats to an actual real-life goddamned superhero!
Let’s make some cashola.
- Ross Pearson -150 over Mizuto Hirota ($40)
- Rob Wilkinson +235 over Israel Adesanya ($5)
- Luke Rockhold -150 over Yoel Romero ($15)
- Tai Tuivasa -300 over Cyril Asker ($30)
- Jake Matthews +155 over Li Jingliang ($10)
For the record, I think Adesanya wins and wins impressively, but I’ve seen too many cases of Octagon jitters from first-timers in the UFC, so it’s worth a flyer.
Have a real good feeling about Pearson, and Hirota is exactly the type of fighter that would be susceptable to a Pearson overhand, as heavy-handers usually fell Japanese finesse submission fighters with alarming regularity.
Last Week: $-65.00
Year To Date: $-92.73
-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.