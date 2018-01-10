Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can hand out an absurdly bad take about a 20-year old who was just embarrassed in front of a national TV audience and was a fantastic teammate and young man about it!

Let’s make some cashola.

Emil Weber Meek +400 over Kamaru Usman ($10)

Doo Ho Choi -170 over Jeremy Stephens ($20)

Uriah Hall -305 over Vitor Belfort ($30)

JJ Aldrich -140 over Danielle Taylor ($20)

Michael Johnson -160 over Darren Elkins ($20)

To me, the Meek-Usman fight is still incredibly close, in fact, I’d probably give it to Usman, but that line is crazy wide for a fight I feel is crazy close. Worth some change.

I can’t, in this the year our Lord, 2018, can’t pick Vitor Belfort for anything. I’d wager against him blowing out his birthday candles without passing out.

Last Week: $0.00

Year To Date: $0.00

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.