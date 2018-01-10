Quantcast
The Betting Window for January 12-14
January 10, 2018

 

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can hand out an absurdly bad take about a 20-year old who was just embarrassed in front of a national TV audience and was a fantastic teammate and young man about it!

Let’s make some cashola.

 

  • Emil Weber Meek +400 over Kamaru Usman ($10)
  • Doo Ho Choi -170 over Jeremy Stephens ($20)
  • Uriah Hall -305 over Vitor Belfort ($30)
  • JJ Aldrich -140 over Danielle Taylor ($20)
  • Michael Johnson -160 over Darren Elkins ($20)

 

To me, the Meek-Usman fight is still incredibly close, in fact, I’d probably give it to Usman, but that line is crazy wide for a fight I feel is crazy close. Worth some change.

I can’t, in this the year our Lord, 2018, can’t pick Vitor Belfort for anything. I’d wager against him blowing out his birthday candles without passing out.

 

Last Week: $0.00
Year To Date: $0.00

 

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.